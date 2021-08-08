Northern New Mexico continues battling dense smoke from wildfires

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A layer of dense smoke continues to suffocate the northern half of our state this Sunday evening. Our air quality index is still in the red category or unhealthy range. This is because of northwest winds bringing in the smoke from the 464,000+ acre wildfire in central California.

We’ll begin changing our winds Monday morning and that will change our weather. It’ll drive the smoke away, and conditions will drastically improve Monday afternoon. Our high temperatures will rebound Monday because of this. ABQ will hit the middle 90s through Tuesday while Roswell contends with triple digits!







Moisture begins increasing from the south each afternoon as our monsoon will return mid to late next week. Southwest NM will notice this early week already. Our temperatures will begin cooling down late week as well. We’ll go from 5-10 degrees above to around 5 degrees below average. This puts Santa Fe and Albuquerque in the lower to middle 80s respectively.