Northern mountains receive light snow, New Mexico to see scattered showers Thursday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –This morning is quiet with no weather worries for the morning commute. Temperatures are in the teens, 20s, and 30s, so be sure to layer up! A backdoor cold front will move into eastern New Mexico today, keeping temperatures around 20 degrees cooler than yesterday for towns east of the central mountain chain. Cities and towns west of the mountains will stay mild, with little to no change from yesterday's temps. Winds will be around 15-20 mph, and skies will be mostly sunny. The next storm system will start to bring some light snow to the northern mountains this evening, and the snow will continue for northern New Mexico tonight.

The Thursday morning commute may be slick up north, and there will be a chance for some fog and freezing drizzle east of the central mountain chain. Mountain snow and low elevation mix/rain will be possible through Thursday afternoon and evening. Snow accumulation will be mostly light, with only a few inches possible in the higher terrain. Albuquerque may see a light scattered rain shower in the afternoon.