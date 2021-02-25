Northern mountains receive light snow, New Mexico to see scattered showers Thursday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The morning commute is mostly dry, but there have been some light snow showers in the northern mountains and near Raton Pass overnight, which could cause some icy spots on the roads. Temperatures are around and below freezing across the state. A system will move through New Mexico today, and scattered snow showers and rain/mix showers will develop by midday, continuing through the evening. The showers will stay in the northern mountains, west mountains, and central New Mexico. There may be an afternoon or evening rain shower in the Metro area. Temperatures will stay cooler today, but warmer temperatures return tomorrow.

