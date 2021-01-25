Northeastern New Mexico could see some snow showers

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A cold storm system will move in Monday night and spread valley snow showers and mountain snow across the state. Accumulations will be on the light side with most areas seeing an inch or two. However, the west-facing slopes could pick up significantly more snow. Snow showers will continue with cold temperatures on Tuesday. The state will get a break between storms during the middle of this week.
