NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Thursday morning is cold across the state, with temperatures dropping into the teens, 20s and 30s for most spots. Skies are clear, aside from high clouds in the northeast highlands and east slopes of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. Temperatures are warmer in the northeast highlands, thanks to the clouds. Today will be mostly sunny, calm and warmer.

Temperatures will climb, reaching near-normal highs for this time in November. The warm up will continue through next week, with above average temperatures returning to the forecast Friday. The weekend will be mostly sunny and mild for all!