This extremely dry and quiet weather pattern will persist throughout the rest of the week and into the weekend. The jet stream, what brings more active weather, will remain well to our north for the next several days. This will keep the Desert Southwest dry with little to no chances for precipitation through early to mid next week.

Dry air and sunny skies will allow temperatures to continue to gradually warm through the weekend and into next week. Seasonable highs will return statewide today, before above average heat arrives Friday and continues throughout the weekend. High temperatures will continue to warm a degree or two through Tuesday of next week, anywhere from 5-15° above average for early November.

It looks like these dry and warm conditions will stick around through the early to middle parts of next week. By late next week there is the potential for another fall storm system to impact the state, bringing another arctic chill and more chances for precipitation. The exact impacts are still very uncertain, so make sure to check back for more details next week.