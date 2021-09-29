Nicer Wednesday, but heavy rain arrives Thursday

[1] Deadline looms for UNM students, staff to provide proof of vaccination - UNM students and staff are running out of time as the deadline to get the COVID-19 vaccine is Thursday. Nearly 80 percent of students have confirmed they've received the COVID-19 vaccination. Fifteen hundred students have yet to submit their statue according to the UNM COVID dashboard. Starting Thursday, anyone who hasn't submitted their vaccination status will have to go through regular COVID testing. Anyone who hasn't complied by Nov. 5 will either be disenrolled as a UNM student for the spring semester. Medical or religious exemptions are accepted but they'll need proper documentation.

[2] Bernalillo County employee accused of embezzlement - There's a warrant out for the arrest of a Bernalillo County employee accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars from a nonprofit. Forty-nine-year-old Michelle Luna is accused of embezzling $48,000 from West Central Community Development Group. Court documents say Luna was the bookkeeper for the group and had access to their bank accounts and debit card. The money was meant to redevelop and beautify west Central, instead, she's accused of spending it at restaurants, stores, even paying her mortgage.