Nicer Wednesday, but heavy rain arrives Thursday

Weather Video Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Wednesday morning is dry and cool across New Mexico. A few showers and thunderstorms are moving northeast through Colorado, bringing some rain to Cortez, and rain/mix to the Silverton area.

Forecast Continues Below

Wednesday will be warmer and drier, with isolated showers and storms developing in the northern and western high terrain this afternoon. Storms will move northeast into the adjacent lower terrain by the late afternoon and evening, bringing a chance for showers to the Rio Grande Valley.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES