Nicer Wednesday, but heavy rain arrives Thursday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Wednesday morning is dry and cool across New Mexico. A few showers and thunderstorms are moving northeast through Colorado, bringing some rain to Cortez, and rain/mix to the Silverton area.
Forecast Continues Below
Wednesday will be warmer and drier, with isolated showers and storms developing in the northern and western high terrain this afternoon. Storms will move northeast into the adjacent lower terrain by the late afternoon and evening, bringing a chance for showers to the Rio Grande Valley.