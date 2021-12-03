Nice weekend, but changes are on the way

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Temperatures are cool this morning, but not as cold as yesterday! We’re waking up in the 20s and 30s in the Four Corners and northern mountains, and the 40s and 50s across much of eastern and southern New Mexico. Today will be another mild to warm day, with highs climbing across the south, putting us back in record-warm territory for spots like Roswell, T or C, and Deming.

Meanwhile, in the northeast highlands, a cold front will enter the state, bringing some clouds, breezy winds and around a 5-10 degree cool down. The front will move south tonight, bringing that cool down to the southeast plains.

Saturday will be a cooler day for all, with some cloud cover in southern NM and sunshine in the northern half of the state. Sunday will warm up across the east, and skies will be sunny.