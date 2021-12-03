Nice weekend before winter storm arrives next week

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Today will be another mild to warm day, with highs climbing across the south, putting us back in record-warm territory for spots like Roswell, T or C, and Deming. Meanwhile, in the northeast highlands, a cold front will enter the state, bringing some clouds, breezy winds and around a 5-10 degree cool down. The front will move south tonight, bringing that cool down to the southeast plains.

Saturday will be a cooler day for all, with some cloud cover in southern NM and sunshine in the northern half of the state. Sunday will warm up across the east, and the skies will be sunny. Another cold front will move in Sunday night, cooling temperatures down again for more of the state on Monday. Our next winter storm arrives on Tuesday, bringing low elevation rain and mountain snow to southern Colorado, and New Mexico areas west of the central mountain chain.

