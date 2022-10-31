NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It will be a quiet, but cool night across New Mexico for Halloween. Our next storm will arrive late this week, bringing rain and snow chances Thursday and Friday.

Quiet weather continues from this weekend into Halloween today. However, it will not be lasting much longer. Temperatures will continue to stay very mild through Wednesday, but the winds will begin to pick up as our next storm system approaches the state. Winds will become breezy across northern New Mexico Tuesday afternoon. Stronger winds are expected Wednesday afternoon before the storm arrives Thursday.

Our next storm arrives in New Mexico Thursday. Widespread wind gusts of 40-50 mph will be likely Thursday afternoon as a strong cold front sweeps across the state. Some wind gusts may approach 60 mph. Temperatures will drop quickly behind the cold front as it sweeps across the state through the day. Scattered showers and mountain snow will develop along and behind the front Thursday into Friday. Most of the moisture will stay in western, central, and northern New Mexico along with southern Colorado. Initially, snow will stay in the higher elevations, but snow levels will drop down to valley floors by Friday morning. Over half a foot of snow will be possible above 8,500′ in northern New Mexico.

Temperatures will be much colder Friday across New Mexico with highs 10-30° below average. Winds will still be breezy Friday too, so the winds will make it feel even colder. By the weekend, warmer weather will start to return, but some breezy conditions will linger around through Saturday afternoon.