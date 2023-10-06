NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Friday morning is quiet and cool. Clouds are moving into southwest New Mexico this morning, and we will see mostly to partly sunny skies in southern NM today. Northern New Mexico will stay completely sunny. Temperatures will warm up a couple more degrees for most of the state, with above average highs in the 70s and 80s. Northeast NM will be the exception, as a cold front will be moving in during the early afternoon. This will bring gusty winds over 35 mph, and cooler temperatures today.

The winds will move west along the front, pushing into the middle Rio Grande Valley and Metro this evening. Winds will become breezy around 6 PM, and starting to hit over 35 mph after 8 PM, with peak winds of around 40 to 45 mph around 9 PM to midnight. The winds will die down overnight, becoming lighter Saturday morning. At the start of Balloon Fiesta, winds will be around 5 to 15 mph, and lightening more as the morning goes on. Temperatures will stay cooler across the state on Saturday, so be sure to bundle up in the morning!