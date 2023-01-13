NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is mostly clear and cold, with temperatures starting below freezing for all areas. High pressure will keep winds light on Friday and help temperatures warm up. High clouds will move in throughout the day.

Saturday will be even warmer, but cloudier, with windier conditions in and around the mountains. The next storm will start to bring snow to the San Juan Mountains late Saturday night. Snow will move into western NM by Sunday morning, spreading into the northern and central mountains throughout the day, and rain showers moving in to the low elevations. We will see mountain snow and low elevation rain until Monday morning, leading to snowy roads in spots and the potential for difficult travel. Another storm will arrive on Tuesday, bringing more snow and rain to the state. Eastern NM will see a better chance for rain showers with the Tuesday storm, and the Valley may see some snow Tuesday night.