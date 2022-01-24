Next winter storm impacts parts of New Mexico Tuesday night

A winter storm moves into New Mexico Tuesday night bringing snow and much colder temperatures to parts of the state. Travel will be difficult across northeastern New Mexico by Wednesday morning.

A quiet day and a quiet night is in store for New Mexico. Changes begin Tuesday afternoon as our next storm system begins to enter the state. An upper level low pressure system will move in from the northwest across northern New Mexico Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. At the surface, a backdoor cold front will slide south across the eastern half of the state, pushing through the gaps of the central mountain chain into the Rio Grande Valley overnight. As these two features interact with each other, snow will increase in coverage and intensity across northern, eastern, and central New Mexico Tuesday night through Wednesday morning.

The heaviest snow will fall from the southern end of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains down to the I-25 corridor and out to the Canadian River valley. Depending on where the heaviest band of snow sets up overnight, Las Vegas could be one of the big winners with over a half a foot of snowfall possible. Light snow will be possible in Albuquerque, but an east canyon wind could put a damper on our snow. Snow will be possible all the way down to Roswell through late Wednesday morning.

Travel problems will be likely along I-40 and I-25 in eastern New Mexico where heavy snow may cause snow packed and icy roads, and windy weather could cause reduced visibility, especially Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. Temperatures will also be much colder behind the cold front that will move in.

Another weak storm system will bring light snow chances