NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Wednesday morning is quiet and cool, with most temperatures above freezing. Wednesday will be even warmer across the state, thanks to westerly winds and downslope warming over the mountains. Highs will climb into the 60s, 70s and 80s Wednesday afternoon. However, clouds are moving in during the morning, leading to a partly cloudy day, and winds will pick up this afternoon. Winds will be the highest in western NM, up to around 25-35 mph. The Rio Grande Valley and central mountain chain will see winds at around 15-25 mph.

The next storm arrives in the state Wednesday night through Thursday. Spotty rain and snow showers will move into the Four Corners this evening. Snow will build into the northern mountains overnight, with heavy snow possible through Thursday afternoon. Winter weather advisories will be in effect for the Sangre de Cristo Mountains from 6 PM this evening, through 6 PM Thursday. Foothills will see 2-4″, but the higher terrain may see 4-8″ in spots. Raton Pass and Johnson and Bartlett Mesas will also see heavier snow. A winter storm warning will be in effect for those areas during the same time period, where 4-8″ up to 8-12″ above 7,500′ will be possible.

The system will move out by Thursday night, leading to drier weather and more cool temperatures on Friday.