Next storm brings wind and showers

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Martin Luther King Jr. Day is going to be nice across New Mexico with cold temperatures to start, but warming back into the 40s, 50s, and 60s by the afternoon. Skies will be sunny in the morning, but clouds will increase across the state by midday and afternoon.

Winds will be breezy in eastern New Mexico, with gusts up to around 30 mph. The winds will be breezier across the state Tuesday, as the next storm arrives. The storm will also bring some rain and light snow showers to western NM by Tuesday evening.