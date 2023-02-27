NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The winds calmed down overnight, skies cleared out, and we are waking up to some very cold temperatures! Monday will be cooler than normal, with mostly sunny skies and breezy winds.

The winds will gust up to around 25 mph in the Rio Grande Valley and western NM, meanwhile gusting up to 50-55 mph in eastern New Mexico. Wind advisories will be in effect for the east slopes of the central mountains and the central highlands. Red flag warnings are issued across the east plains for high fire danger.

The next storm will arrive on Thursday. Snow will start in the Four Corners on Tuesday and Wednesday, but widespread snow for the state will arrive on Thursday.