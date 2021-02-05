New Mexico sees wind gusts, sunny skies heading into the weekend

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is colder thanks to yesterday’s cold front, so be sure to wear the extra layers! This afternoon will be similar to yesterday, with near-normal temperatures and breezy winds. The winds will be especially gusty in the central highlands, as winds whip down the central mountain chain. Wind advisories are in effect for this area, between Moriarty and Santa Rosa, as the wind may gust to around 50 mph this afternoon and evening. The rest of the state will see wind gusts up to around 20-30 mph. Skies will be sunny, and there is a chance for some light snow in the northern mountains this evening and overnight. Very little accumulation is possible.

The weekend will be sunny and dry, with warmer temperatures on Sunday. The winds will stay breezy in eastern NM through the weekend, but most of the state will be calmer.