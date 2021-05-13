New Mexico sees warmer temperatures, spot storms Thursday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It is a mostly quiet morning across the state. Dense fog has settled over Raton Pass on I-25, which will cause difficult driving conditions through the morning commute. Other than that, fog is not a problem, it is just cloudy across the east. Today will be a warmer day, with temperatures heating back into the 70s and 80s for all.

Winds will be light, aside from some stronger thunderstorm wind gusts possible this afternoon and evening. Showers and storms will pop up in southern New Mexico and the far northeast highlands during the mid-late afternoon, moving east, slowly, through the evening.