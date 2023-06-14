NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – There is patchy fog in southeast New Mexico Wednesday morning, impacting Clovis, down to Hobbs. The rest of the state is mostly sunny and cool. Fog will dissipate through mid-morning, and skies will be mostly sunny and dry today.

There is a chance for virga in the Four Corners, but even the northern mountains and northeast highlands will stay drier today. Temperatures will be heating up, with highs climbing into the upper 80s and 90s at most spots. The warm up will continue this weekend and next week. Winds will be breezy at around 15 to 30 mph by this afternoon. Windier conditions return Thursday through Saturday.