NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A couple of storms are passing through southeast New Mexico this morning, bringing a quick heavy downpour and lightning. These will end during the morning commute. It is a warm morning in central and southern NM, ahead of another hot day. Highs will be similar to yesterday, in the 80s, 90s and low 100s. Central and western New Mexico will cool down several degrees by Sunday. Storms will pop up in the mountains this afternoon, moving south during the late afternoon and evening. This will bring cloud cover to the Rio Grande Valley and a chance for an isolated shower or storm.

The night will be dry and clear out. Saturday, there will be mountain storms, which will move southwest, keeping eastern New Mexico completely dry. The middle Rio Grande Valley may see a daytime storm off of the Sandia’s, but there is a better chance for rain in central NM overnight. On Sunday, storms will be the most widespread in northern and western New Mexico, with dry conditions across the east again.