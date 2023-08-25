NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Scattered showers and storms are moving north through Sierra and Socorro counties Friday morning. Storms are bringing heavy downpours and lightning. These will dissipate by mid-morning. Skies will be partly cloudy across the state through midday. Scattered storms will develop in the west/southwest mountains, Sacramento Mountains and Sangre de Cristo Mountains during the early afternoon hours. Storms will move northeast into the adjacent Rio Grande Valley and eastern highlands by mid afternoon and this evening. The Metro may see a couple of hit or miss storms Friday evening. The driest parts of the state will be the Four Corners and the southeast plains.

On Saturday, we will see morning showers and partly cloudy skies across the state, followed by a wet afternoon and evening. Scattered storms will develop over the northern, central and western mountains, moving east during the late afternoon and evening. By Sunday, winds will shift, and most storms will be over the mountains and eastern NM.

Temperatures will warm a couple of degrees over the weekend, thanks to overhead high pressure.