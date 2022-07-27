NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is mostly dry and skies will continue to clear from overnight showers and storms. We will see more storms across the state today, starting in the early afternoon in the mountains, and moving northeast and northwest during the mid-afternoon and evening. Storms in northern NM will be slow moving and erratic.

There is a high chance for flash flooding and burn scar flooding, even mudslides in the mountains. A flood watch is in effect from noon through tonight in most of western NM, the northern and Sacramento Mountains and southwest Colorado. The Metro could see a couple of isolated storms during the afternoon and early evening.