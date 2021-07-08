New Mexico sees return of dry air Thursday limiting rain chances

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is completely dry across New Mexico and southern Colorado. Temperatures are mild in the 50s, 60s, and 70s, with humidity. Drier air is moving through the area today, which will keep eastern and southern New Mexico completely dry and sunny.

Isolated showers and storms will be possible by mid-afternoon in the northern mountains, west mountains, and San Juans. Storms will move southwest again, bringing a chance for an isolated storm to the east mountains and central highlands, Rio Grande Valley, and Four Corners area. The Metro may see a storm by around 7 to 8 p.m.

