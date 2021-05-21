New Mexico sees rain showers, strong winds heading into the weekend

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Rain showers are coming down in the Four Corners, southwest Colorado, and the west mountains this morning. Rain will continue to build in through the early afternoon. Eventually, during the afternoon, showers will move eastward, towards the northern mountains and Rio Grande Valley. Isolated storms will pop up tonight in far eastern and western NM, and one or two of the storms in eastern New Mexico could become severe, with strong wind and small hail.

The wind is going to be stronger today, picking up by midday. A Wind Advisory will be in effect from noon to seven in the northeast highlands and northern mountains, where 55 mph wind gusts will be possible. As for central and western NM, winds will gust up to around 35 mph.

Saturday will also be windy, with storms developing in central and eastern NM during the afternoon. There is a moderate risk for severe weather in eastern NM on Saturday, with hail, damaging wind and flooding possible.

Sunday will be less windy, sunnier and drier. Only far eastern NM will have a chance for thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening.