New Mexico sees rain showers, snow in the mountains

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It’s a messy morning in northern New Mexico, with rain showers in the low elevations and snow showers in the mountains. In these areas, roads are wet, but not snow covered unless you are driving in the mountains. Fog is dense in southeast New Mexico for Roswell, Carlsbad, and Hobbs. Be cautious on the roads.

A cold front and low-pressure system will move through the state today. Snow and rain will clear in western New Mexico by midday, but it will continue in the northern mountains and northeast highlands through the afternoon and evening. Snow accumulation will continue through the day for mountains above 7,500′, and winter weather advisories will stay in effect until 5 p.m. for the northern mountains. Southern and central New Mexico, including Albuquerque, will see clearing skies by the evening. The wind is going to be a big story across the east and southeast plains today. Winds will gust 45 to 55 mph from the late morning to evening. Wind advisories are in effect. The system will move out of New Mexico tonight, leaving skies clear and temperatures cool Wednesday and Thanksgiving Day.

5:34 AM – Rain in Albuquerque? Yep! A heavy downpour is moving into town, but it'll be short lived #nmwx pic.twitter.com/2Eiq8SJROT — Erica Meyer (@erica_wx) November 24, 2020

5:00 AM – Heavy snow is coming down in Red River! Town and mountain roads will be very messy this morning. #nmwx pic.twitter.com/sOLXC96NNv — Erica Meyer (@erica_wx) November 24, 2020

