NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is dry and chilly, with temperatures in the 30s and 40s across most of the state. There is some patchy fog around the Pecos River Valley near Roswell, but most of the state is waking up to clear conditions.

Today will be warmer, with highs in the 50s, 60s and 70s. Skies will be mostly sunny, but some high clouds will drift into the state during the afternoon and evening. The weather will stay quiet through Saturday. The next big storm will bring gusty winds, a strong front and rain and snow chances by Sunday.