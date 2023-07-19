NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is mild in the 60s and 70s, with mostly to partly sunny skies. Temperatures will climb back into the 90s and 100s this afternoon, with more near-record and record heat. However, all of the state will be a couple degrees cooler than Monday and Tuesday.

Heat advisories and excessive heat warnings will be in effect again from 12 PM to 9 PM. Showers and thunderstorms will pop up in the mountains, move east/southeast into the adjacent lower terrain through the evening hours. The Metro could see a weak storm or light showers. A couple of severe storms will be possible in the northeast highlands. Storms will be capable of producing large hail and damaging winds.