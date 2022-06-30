NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Thursday morning is dry and sunny, aside from some spotty showers in southwest Colorado near Cortez and Durango. Temperatures are mild Thursday morning and it will be a hot afternoon, with temperatures warming up a few degrees from yesterday’s highs. Western New Mexico will see more showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. These will move north/northeast, bringing a chance for rain to the Four Corners. The northern mountains will see more isolated storms than yesterday, and the south central mountains and lower Rio Grande Valley can expect some isolated storms. The Metro and middle Rio Grande Valley, along with all of the eastern plains will stay dry.

Moisture will increase in the state Friday, bringing more widespread showers and storms to the mountains, valley and plains. We will see a chance for rain in ABQ Friday afternoon and evening. We will see storm chances through the Fourth of July.