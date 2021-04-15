New Mexico sees morning fog, winds Thursday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is cloudy over most of the state, with patchy, dense fog in eastern New Mexico. The fog may cause issues for the morning commute on I-25 around Las Vegas, Union County, the east plains, and southeast plains. Fog will dissipate throughout the mid-morning, but low cloud cover and drizzle or showers will be possible for the east through the afternoon.

The rest of the state will be dry, but partly to mostly cloudy and windy. Wind advisories and red flag warnings will go into effect this afternoon for all areas west of the central mountain chain. West/southwest wind gusts up to 40-50 mph will be possible, along with very low relative humidity.