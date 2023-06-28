NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Wednesday morning is cooler and quiet across the state. Skies are mostly sunny, and we will see sunshine through midday before clouds and scattered showers move in. Showers and thunderstorms will move northeast through the southwest corner of the state, the Rio Grande Valley, northern mountains, east plains and northeast highlands during the afternoon and evening.

There is not a severe storm threat in the northeast today. Winds will be gusty from storms, and breezy in northwest NM with 40 mph wind gusts. Red flag warnings will be possible in the Four Corners and southeast plains this afternoon and evening, due to the breezy and dry weather.