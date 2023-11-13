Light rain showers are moving through southeast New Mexico, in Eddy and Lea Counties, along with patchy dense fog. Fog will lift by around midday, but light, scattered showers and clouds will stick around all day, south of US 60. Skies will be sunny and dry for areas north of US 60.

Temperatures will be similar to Sunday, with highs in the 50s and 60s. Temperatures will climb on Tuesday and Wednesday, and most of the state will see warmer than normal temperatures through Thursday and Friday.