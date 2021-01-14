New Mexico sees gusty wind on Thursday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is warmer but windy in places. The wind is gustiest in the southeast plains, gusting to around 45 mph. The wind will lighten here throughout the morning, and wind will pick up in northern New Mexico throughout the day. Northwesterly winds will gust to around 30-45 mph in northwest and central New Mexico. Albuquerque will see winds up to around 35 mph this afternoon. A backdoor cold front will move into eastern New Mexico today, cooling the northeast highlands by around ten degrees. The rest of the state will see similar temperatures to yesterday.
