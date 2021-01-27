New Mexico sees frigid temperatures and sunshine Wednesday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Frigid air has settled across the state, and temperatures are in the negatives, single digits, teens, and twenties. There is a chance for patchy fog in northern New Mexico, but otherwise, the weather is clear for the morning commute. There still may be snowy and icy spots on the roads in mountainous areas. Today will be chilly but quiet, with abundant sunshine for most. Clouds will start moving into southern New Mexico this afternoon, spreading north across the state tonight.

High pressure builds overhead through Thursday, allowing temperatures to warm up 10 to 20 degrees by Friday. The next winter storm will arrive Friday night, bringing a quick round of snow and rain overnight, and clearing out on Saturday morning.