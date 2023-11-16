Dense fog is blanketing the southeast plains this morning. Visibility has been down to zero miles in Clovis, Roswell, Carlsbad and Hobbs. The fog advisory is in effect until 9 AM, around when the fog should lift. Spotty rain showers will be possible throughout the morning commute until around midday in the Four Corners to the San Juan Mountains. Skies will clear out more this afternoon in northern New Mexico, but much of the state will stay partly cloudy and dry this afternoon. Temperatures will be warmer than Wednesday, climbing into the 60s and 70s. Winds will become breezy in the afternoon, with over 30 mph gusts in the central mountain chain and east plains, and lighter winds elsewhere.

Another storm will move into New Mexico this weekend, bringing rain showers to central and northern NM on Saturday and Sunday, along with northern mountain snow. More rain will be possible in the east plains on Monday, along with mountain snow, as a strong cold front moves in. The front will cool temperatures for next week.