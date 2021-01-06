New Mexico sees cooler temperatures Wednesday, Wind Advisory for Union County

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is very cold in northwest New Mexico, thanks to the cold front that has moved through. Bundle up, temperatures are as low as the single digits. Today will be a cooler day, with highs in the 30s, 40s, and 50s. Skies will be mostly sunny, and winds will calm down for most, except far eastern NM. Towns along the Texas and New Mexico state line will stay breezy, with gusts around 30-45 mph. A Wind Advisory is in effect until 2 p.m. for Union County, where winds will gust to around 50 mph.

A high-pressure ridge will move overhead Thursday and Friday, allowing temperatures to warm up, and clouds to move in thanks to incoming Pacific moisture. The next winter storm will arrive on Saturday, bringing some snow to northern New Mexico, starting midday. The snow will spread into northeast and eastern New Mexico throughout the night, ending by midday Sunday. The exact track of the system is still up in the air, and the track will greatly determine how much snow is seen in New Mexico. There is a chance for some snow in the metro Saturday overnight, but the track will determine if that occurs as well.

