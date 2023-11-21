Tuesday morning is clear and dry across the state. Temperatures are colder, in the 20s, 30s and 40s. There may be icy spots on the sidewalks or streets where rain puddles have frozen over in central and northern New Mexico. It is going to be a cool day, with highs in in the 40s and 50s. Sunshine will prevail all day, and winds will be lighter in eastern NM.

Quiet weather will continue through Thanksgiving Day, and temperatures will warm to just above normal through Thursday. The next storm will move in on Black Friday and Saturday, bringing rain and snow to central and northern NM, along with much cooler temperatures this weekend.