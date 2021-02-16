New Mexico sees another winter storm Tuesday bringing snow to morning commute

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Monday will be a mostly dry day with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be warmer than Sunday, but still cold. High temperatures will make it into the teens, 20s, 30s, and a few 40s. Eastern New Mexico will be the coldest, and western New Mexico will be the warmest. The next winter storm will start to move into southern Colorado and northern New Mexico this evening. Snow will spread south across the state tonight. Winter weather advisories and winter storm warnings will go into effect from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday night.

The Tuesday morning commute will be snowy for much of central, northern, and western New Mexico. Even the Metro will see some snow, so plan for extra time on the commute. Snow will be heaviest in the morning through midday, becoming light and scattered during the evening. Temperatures will warm above freezing Tuesday afternoon, so snow showers will turn to rain and mix, except in the mountain elevations. For most, the system will move out Tuesday night, but a backdoor cold front will keep the snow falling in the northern mountains through Wednesday. Another foot of snow will accumulate over the two-day storm in the northern mountains.