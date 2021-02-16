New Mexico sees another winter storm Tuesday bringing snow to morning commute

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Snow is coming down across the state this morning, and roads are snow-covered and icy. Extra time will be needed for the morning commute, and don’t forget to wear winter gear and bring a scraper! Snow will continue through the morning, eventually turning to some mix and rain as temperatures warm above freezing. Winter weather advisories and winter storm warnings will be in effect until tomorrow morning. A backdoor cold front will arrive by tomorrow, providing upslope flow in the northern mountains and more snow throughout Wednesday.
Winds will be gusty, around 30-40 mph this afternoon, with warmer temperatures in the 30s and 40s.