NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is dry and mostly to partly sunny across New Mexico. Temperatures are in the 50s in most of northern New Mexico, making it a good morning to open the windows and let cool air into the house.

This afternoon will be hot, with scattered showers and thunderstorms across the state. Most spots will see the chance for rain by the evening hours, but far southeast NM will be the driest part of the state. Storms will bring strong wind gusts and heavy downpours, with a chance for flash flooding in the mountains. A flood watch will be in effect in the northern Sacramento Mountains this afternoon and evening.