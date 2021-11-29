Near-record warmth leading into December

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It is a chilly Monday morning but temperatures will soar this afternoon. Highs will warm into the 60s and 70s for most of the state thanks to a strong high-pressure ridge overhead, and light, west winds over the state. Downslope warming over the central mountains will heat the east plains up the most, with highs in the upper 70s, and near-record daily high temperatures. Skies will stay sunny, and winds will be light at around 5-15 mph.

This whole week will be mostly sunny and dry. Temperatures will stay consistent in the 60s and 70s through Friday. A backdoor cold front on Tuesday will bring a minor dip in temps to the northeast highlands, but that is it.

