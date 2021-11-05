Near record warmth in store this weekend

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – High pressure will bring near-record warmth this weekend, but cooler weather will return once again next week.

Warmer weather has returned to all of New Mexico today as a ridge of high pressure is building in. This upper level high will move over the state through the weekend, bringing record and near-record high temperatures through Sunday. Skies will stay sunny, but some breezier conditions will develop Sunday afternoon in eastern New Mexico. The warm weather will continue into Monday.

The forecast becomes more complicated next week. A backdoor cold front will cool off temperatures across the east on Tuesday and a Pacific cold front will cool off temperatures statewide by Wednesday. A mix of light rain and snow will be possible in some isolated locations a There is still some uncertainty beyond this whether or not another storm system will follow directly on the heels of these cold fronts and how strong it will be. It is looking like the end of next week will see high temperatures fall below average for this time of year.

