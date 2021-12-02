Near-record warm temperatures prevail with changes by next week

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It is another chilly morning with temperatures in the teens, 20s, and 30s for most of New Mexico. Wear layers, as we will be heating back into the 50s, 60s, and 70s this afternoon. Today will be unseasonably warm by about 10-25 degrees, with near-record and record daily high temperatures. We will stay warm Friday, but temperatures will start cooling for the weekend and next week.

Skies will be mostly sunny today, with some high clouds making their rounds from south to north across the area. Winds will stay mostly light, except for some westerly breezes up to 20-25 mph in the east plains. The weather is staying very quiet through the weekend, but the next storm arrives next Tuesday-Wednesday, bringing our next chance for rain and snow in the state.