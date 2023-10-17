Tuesday morning is cool, clear and quiet. Wear warm layers this morning, but be prepared for a warm afternoon! Temperatures will climb from the 30s, 40s and low 50s, back into the upper 70s and 80s today. Temperatures will be about 10 to 15 degrees warmer than normal, and record/near-record temperatures are expected in the western half of New Mexico. Skies will be mostly sunny, except in southwest New Mexico, where moisture will move into the state today. Showers and thunderstorms will be possible in the Gila and Bootheel this afternoon and evening.

Wednesday will be another warm day with mostly sunny skies, but a cold front will move into eastern NM throughout the day. Winds will be breezy in eastern NM as the cold front moves in. This will bring slightly cooler temperatures behind it, with a 2 to 6 degree cool down across the state by Thursday. Temperatures will heat right back up Friday through the weekend.