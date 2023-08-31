NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Thursday morning is mostly clear and comfortable. Temperatures are in the 50s, 60s and 70s. It is going to be a hot afternoon, with high temperatures climbing near daily records. Highs will be in the upper 80s and 90s for most of New Mexico.

Skies will be mostly sunny, but isolated storms will be possible in the west and southwest mountains, as well as a couple of storms in the northern mountains. We could see a few storms moving into the northeast highlands near I-25 this evening, and a couple of storms near the Chuska Mountains and Farmington tonight.