Near record heat this afternoon, warmest Easter in 30+ years

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Forget spring, as early summer-level temperatures are on the way for us the next couple of days. Western New Mexico has the best chances to break record highs both Sunday and Monday. The ABQ metro will topple 80 degrees for Easter high temperatures. This will be the first time since 1990 that we hit 80 or better on Easter. Enjoy the mostly sunny skies as all areas of the state stay dry except the higher spots in the Sacramento Mountains.

Come Monday, the winds will begin to increase ahead of a developing Colorado low. We’ll be far enough south to avoid any significant impacts except the wind! High wind gusts exceeding 40-50 mph are likely into Tuesday as we cool off around 10 degrees. Heading into next week, we stay slightly breezy, sunny, and milder.