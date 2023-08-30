Drier air has moved back into New Mexico. This will bring near record high temperatures Thursday afternoon.

Only a few storms developed Wednesday afternoon in New Mexico. These storms formed across the Gila and are drifting to the southwest. Warmer weather has also moved in today with the drier air. Even hotter temperatures are on the way Thursday with some places getting close to or breaking record high temperatures. Although some areas will have a nice and cool start to the day before temperatures climb quickly through the afternoon.

Albuquerque will be within just a couple degrees of a record high temperature Thursday afternoon. A few more storms are likely to develop Thursday though. Storms will develop Thursday afternoon across western and northern New Mexico, along with the Sacramento Mountains. Heavy rainfall is not a huge threat though.

Drier air will limit storm chances again on Friday, with fewer storms likely. High temperatures will be a degree or two cooler Friday afternoon as high pressure slides to the east of us. That will allow for some monsoon moisture to bring storm chances into southern Colorado and far northwest New Mexico this weekend.

A weak Pacific cold front will move across New Mexico Sunday into Monday. This will cool off temperatures a couple degrees for Labor Day, but it will still be warm across the entire state. A couple isolated storms will be possible Sunday across northwest New Mexico, but dry conditions will continue across much of the state into next week.