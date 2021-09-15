Near record heat returns by the end of the week

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A few isolated storms will be possible today in southern New Mexico. High pressure builds back in Thursday and will bring near-record heat heading into the weekend.

Moisture from Tuesday’s cold front will help to isolated showers and thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon, mainly in southern New Mexico and especially across the southern high terrain. Storms will quickly taper off after sunset. High pressure will build back into the state Thursday, bringing in hotter and drier weather once again. Near record high temperatures are likely across much of New Mexico Friday afternoon before the area of high pressure begins to get nudged out this weekend.

Changes are on the way for the state early next week as an upper-level trough digs down over the Rocky Mountains. New Mexico will be on the southern end of this trough, creating breezy to windy conditions Monday afternoon.

The trough will also send a cold front into the state on Monday, cooling off temperatures as much as 25-30° in some locations by Tuesday afternoon. With the heat recently, this will mean that temperatures will only be brought back closer to normal for this time of year, but some areas in the northern mountains will be looking at their first freeze of the year. Expect dry weather to continue for the next several days.

