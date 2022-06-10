NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – An incoming heat wave is the big weather topic this weekend. Temperatures are expected to be near if not above record highs Friday through Sunday. On Saturday, Albuquerque has the chance to see the hottest day of the year so far and reach triple digits a few days ahead of normal.

There is a heat advisory in place for Chaves County. Friday until 8 PM with temperatures as high as 100-105 degrees. There is another heat advisory in effect for the Lower Rio Grande Valley until Sunday at midnight. Fire danger also returns to the northern portions of the state by Sunday and possibly continues into next work week.