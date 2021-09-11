Near record heat continues this weekend

High heat continues its tight grip over all of New Mexico through the weekend and even beyond. A dominant ridge of high pressure is parked right over us. This allows for very dry and warm conditions to prevail. So far our highs Saturday are near record territory as many cities climbed well into the 90s and even 100 degrees east of the Sandia! The high heat nudges slightly west of the state later Sunday into Monday. This will allow a weak backdoor cold front to enter northeast NM, lowering temps a solid 10-15 degrees. For central and western parts of the state, we’ll stay away from the records but still enjoy very warm and dry conditions.

As for rain chances, we’re seeing a few very isolated on the eastern slopes of the Sangre de Cristo this Saturday evening. This will fade away later as skies turn clear elsewhere. For the rest of the weekend, showers will be very difficult to come by. Somewhat better rain chances arrive by Tuesday due to a weak backdoor cold front pushing its way in. These showers really only return for the northeast and the high spots in the central and northern mountains. After this, we stay dry for the foreseeable future.