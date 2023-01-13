Mostly quiet and mild weather will continue into Saturday, but the first in a series of winter storms will move into New Mexico on Sunday. Heavy snowfall will be possible across parts of western and northern New Mexico.

Another quiet day with warmer temperatures across the state Friday afternoon. Cirrus clouds are beginning to stream in from the west and this cloud cover will increase Saturday as moisture increases ahead of our next winter storm. Saturday will bring warmer temperatures statewide with breezy winds in southern and eastern parts of the state.

The first in a series of storms will move into New Mexico Sunday. Snow will begin to push into western New Mexico early Sunday morning. By the afternoon, mountain snow and valley rain will push into the Rio Grande Valley and the central mountain chain. Scattered showers are likely in the Albuquerque metro Sunday afternoon. Meanwhile, strong winds will develop across southern and eastern New Mexico with wind gusts as high as 60 to 70 mph. This will create a fire danger in eastern parts of the state. Valley rain and mountain snow will continue across western, northern, and central New Mexico through late Monday morning.

There will be a break between storms Monday night until the second storm system arrives Tuesday. Tuesday’s storm will bring bigger impacts across the state as it will be more powerful and colder that Sunday’s storm. Snow level will be lower Tuesday as temperatures will be cooler. Widespread rain and valley snow will develop again for areas along and west of the central mountain chain. Heavy snow will be possible at times in western and northern New Mexico and especially in southwest Colorado. There will be a period of time Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning when snow level may even drop to valley floors. This is the time that Albuquerque could even see some snowfall too.