NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The first in a series of disturbances is situated over Arizona early this afternoon, pushing east through later today. A bit of moisture is crossing the AZ/NM border right now, expected to become more widespread through this evening. Albuquerque will most likely see some on again off again rain starting later this afternoon and continuing through sunset.

Winds today are picking up as the storm arrives, with Wind Advisories in place for the northeast highlands and Sacramento Mountains. More sunshine south and east, mixed with downslope warming, is bringing well above average temperatures there. The northwest corner of the state and southern Colorado, however, are cooler as the storm has arrived to those locations.

A backdoor cold front will push across the east Thursday night, bringing more precipitation and cooler temperatures farther east than today. Valley rain and mountain snow will continue through early Friday morning. Albuquerque will see mostly rain through tomorrow, before transitioning to snow as the cold front arrives late Thursday and into Friday morning. There is the potential for snow during the Friday morning commute. Another large winter storm arrives into the weekend, bringing more widespread snow and rain along with keeping temperatures well below average. It will feel like we have been flung back into the winter season this weekend, with even more active weather into next week.