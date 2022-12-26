NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Warmer weather will continue into the middle of the week across New Mexico. A series of storms beginning late Tuesday will bring rain and heavy snow to parts of the state heading into the New Year.

Another quiet, winter day across New Mexico on Monday. The mild weather will continue Tuesday, but with downsloping winds across eastern New Mexico, temperatures will approach 70° in some locations. Winds will be breezy across the state Tuesday afternoon but become windier Wednesday as the first in a series of storms moves into the state.

An active pattern is shaping up heading into the New Year. The first in a series of storm systems will begin to move into New Mexico late Tuesday with rain and mountain snow around the Four Corners. Moisture will push east through Wednesday as rain and snow spread across the western two-thirds of the state. Heavy snowfall will be possible across parts of the northern mountains and southwest Colorado, where a couple of inches of snow to up to 2′ of snow will be possible through Thursday morning. A couple of inches of snow may also be possible along I-40 from Grants to Gallup, and in the upper Rio Grande Valley including Santa Fe. Scattered showers will be possible in the lower elevations, bringing rain chances to the Albuquerque metro on Wednesday, especially.

The second storm will move into New Mexico Friday. This will be the weakest of all the storm systems. It will still bring in a few inches of snow to the northern mountains and southern Colorado. Another storm will move into New Mexico Saturday through Monday morning. This storm could be the most impactful, especially as it crosses New Mexico for the New Year holiday. This storm could bring very heavy snowfall to the northern mountains and southwest Colorado, with accumulating snowfall across much of western and northern New Mexico.